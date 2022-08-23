Jamie Lee Curtis announced on her Instagram Tuesday that Halloween Ends will be available on Peacock when it premieres in theaters. Halloween Ends will release day and date on Oct. 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Curtis said the decision was based on the release of last year's Halloween Kills. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Universal released the film on Peacock as well as theaters.

Curtis said that Kills had so much success both theatrically and on streaming that they're going to do it again for the conclusion of the trilogy. Halloween Kills opened to $50.4 million in theaters and totaled $131 million worldwide.

"We discovered that there are people who want to go to the theater and scream their guts out, and other people who want to stay at home and scream their guts out," Curtis said. "We decided to give that same gift to the fans again."

1978's Halloween was Curtis's first movie. She reprised her role of Laurie Strode in Halloween II, Halloween H20, Halloween Resurrection, 2018's Halloween and Halloween Kills.

Ends is set four years after Kills. Killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) has not been seen since, and Laurie is writing her memoir.

A new murder brings Laurie back into the fold. Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards also return.