The Hallmark Channel will begin airing a special Christmas movie marathon Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network announced in a press release Thursday that "We Need a Little Christmas," a special TV marathon featuring "Countdown to Christmas" movies will air Friday through Sunday.

The marathon will include A Christmas Detour, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene, Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas, Christmas at Rome and other TV movies.

Hallmark Channel confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"You asked and we heard you! We agree that we all need a little Christmas now. Starting Friday at 12pm/11c we will air a Christmas movie marathon all weekend long only on @hallmarkchannel," the post reads.

The announcement comes as many people stay home and practice social distancing due to public health concerns about coronavirus. Several entertainers, including Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend , have shared videos from home to help uplift and entertain people amid the outbreak.

Here is the full schedule for the "We Need a Little Christmas" movie marathon:

Friday, March 20

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

12 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene

2 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

4 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf

6 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle all the Way starring Jen Lilley and Brant Daughterty

8 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps starring Candace Cameron Bure and David O'Donnell

10 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones

Saturday, March 21

12 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage starring Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund

2 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas starring Lacey Chabert and Stephan Hagan

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas starring Rachel Skarsten and Trevor Donovan

5 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up starring Alicia Witt and Mark Wiebe

7 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays starring Adrian Grenier and Kaitlin Doubleday

9 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride starring Katrina Law and Jordan Belfi

11 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure and Eion Bailey

1 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood starring Dolly Parton and Danica McKellar

3 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas starring Brandon Routh and Kimberley Sustad

5 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

7 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town starring Candace Cameron Bure and Tim Rozon

Sunday, March 22

12 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

2 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas starring Lacey Chabert and Lea Coco

4 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

6 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis

8 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe starring Lacey Chabert and Brendan Penny

10 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy starring Paul Greene and Maggie Lawson

12 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict's Christmas starring Candace Cameron Bure and Luke MacFarlane

2 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars starring Jesse Metcalfe and Autumn Reeser

4 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray

6 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page