Hallmark Channel to begin airing Christmas movie marathon Friday
UPI News Service, 03/19/2020
The Hallmark Channel will begin airing a special Christmas movie marathon Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The network announced in a press release Thursday that "We Need a Little Christmas," a special TV marathon featuring "Countdown to Christmas" movies will air Friday through Sunday.
The marathon will include A Christmas Detour, starring Candace Cameron Bure and Paul Greene, Crown for Christmas, A Very Merry Mix-Up, Christmas at Dollywood, Write Before Christmas, Christmas at Rome and other TV movies.
Hallmark Channel confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.
"You asked and we heard you! We agree that we all need a little Christmas now. Starting Friday at 12pm/11c we will air a Christmas movie marathon all weekend long only on @hallmarkchannel," the post reads.
The announcement comes as many people stay home and practice social distancing due to public health concerns about coronavirus. Several entertainers, including Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend, have shared videos from home to help uplift and entertain people amid the outbreak.
Here is the full schedule for the "We Need a Little Christmas" movie marathon:
Friday, March 20
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.