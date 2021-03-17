FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Berry discussed how motherhood changed her life in an interview with InStyle in 2019.
"Knowing that someone would always be counting on me made me a better person," she said. "I'm more focused and in line with my values and my goals. I stopped letting negativity get me down."
Berry said she spent "almost 10 years being in mom mode" and was at a point where she could also focus on her career.
"I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive," she said. "It keeps me connected to my children because I'm alive in the world."
Berry will direct and star in the new film Bruised, in which she plays an MMA fighter. She will also star in The Mothership, a movie from Matthew Charman in development at Netflix.
