Halle Berry says her Die Another Day co-star Pierce Brosnan once saved her from choking while on set of the James Bond movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53-year-old actress shared the story during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon when asked to recall an embarrassing moment in an action scene.

Brosnan played Bond in Die Another Day, released in 2002, while Berry played the Bond girl Jinx. Berry said she and Brosnan were filming a love scene when she choked on a fig.

"Not an action scene, but one time I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day," the star said. "I was trying to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it. He had to get up and, like, do the Heimlich. So not sexy."

"James Bond knows how to Heimlich. Like, he was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world," she added of Brosnan.

Berry performs her own fight scenes in the upcoming movie Bruised, which also marks her directorial debut. Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter, and filmed with real-life UFC fighter Valentina Schevchenko.

"I broke some stuff on this one, and you know what? It's okay, I always get hurt," the actress said. "But realized that when you go hard, you're bound to get hurt. When you do your own stunts, you're bound to get hurt."

"In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyaway champion, Valentina Schevchenko, and you know what? She had to throw some real kicks, and I had to really take them, and that really broke some bones," she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!