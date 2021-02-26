Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed on to star in The Mothership, a Netflix film from first-time writer-director Matthew Charman.

Charman was nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing the script for 2015's Bridge of Spies with Joel and Ethan Cohen.

"A sci-fi adventure that follows Sara Morse one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father and most importantly -- the truth," the streaming service said about The Mothership in a press release on Thursday.

Berry will also soon be seen in the Netflix film Bruised, which marks the actress' feature directorial debut.

Her other credits include John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, Extant, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Die Another Day, Monster's Ball, Boomerang, Catwoman and the X-Men film franchise.