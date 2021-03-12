Borderlands, from publisher 2K, follows a group of vault hunters as they search the distant planet Pandora for an alien vault. The series spanned four games including 2009's Borderlands, 2012's Borderlands 2, 2014's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and 2019's Borderlands 3.
The series has sold over 68 million copies across consoles and PC.
Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) has penned the most recent version of the script. Avi Arad, Ari Arad and Erik Feig are producing. Randy Pitchford, the founder of Gearbox and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, are executive producing.
