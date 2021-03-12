Haley Bennett has joined the cast of Lionsgate's upcoming adaptation of Borderlands, based on the video game series of the same name from Gearbox Software.

Bennett (Hillbilly Elegy) will star as a new character who is connected to the past of Lilith, portrayed by Cate Blanchett

The film, from director Eli Roth (Hostel), will also feature Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina.

Borderlands, from publisher 2K, follows a group of vault hunters as they search the distant planet Pandora for an alien vault. The series spanned four games including 2009's Borderlands, 2012's Borderlands 2, 2014's Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and 2019's Borderlands 3.

The series has sold over 68 million copies across consoles and PC.