Hairspray actress Nikki Blonsky says she is gay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old actress came out publicly in a TikTok video Sunday during Pride Month.

The video shows Blonsky celebrating her coming out by dancing to Diana Ross' song "I'm Coming Out."

"Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky from the movie I'm Gay! #pride #imcomingout #hairspray," she captioned the post.

Fans celebrated Blonsky's coming out on Twitter.

"A gay icon in 2007 and even more so now in 2020. I'm so happy for you bb," one person wrote.

"This is awesome. You are helping someone, somewhere right now by coming out," another person added.

Blonsky confirmed to E! News in May 2019 that she is dating someone named Dani.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I am the happiest I've ever been in my current relationship," she said. "[I] am excited for the future, both personally and professionally."

Blonsky played Tracy Turnblad in the 2007 remake of Hairspray. The film is based on the 2002 Broadway musical of the same name, which was inspired by John Waters' 1988 movie.

The Hairspray remake was directed by Adam Shankman and co-stars John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken and Amanda Bynes.

Blonsky also portrayed Willamena Rader on the ABC Family series Huge and Margo on the NBC musical drama Smash.