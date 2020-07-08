HBO Max has ordered a 12-episode, animated series called Young Love.

"Filled with comedy and heart, Young Love is an honest look into the world of the Young family -- including millennial parents Stephen and Angela, their daughter Zuri and her pet cat Rocky -- as they juggle their careers, marriage, parenthood, social issues, and multi-generational dynamics all while striving to make a better life for themselves," a press release from the streaming service said.

The show is based on characters featured in Matthew A. Cherry's Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love.

Cherry will serve as show-runner along with Carl Jones whose credits include The Boondocks and Black Dynamite.

"I am beyond excited to continue telling the story of Stephen, Angela and Zuri and further explore the family dynamics of a young Black millennial family we established in our short film Hair Love as an animated series," said Cherry in a statement. "Couldn't ask for better partners in Sony Pictures Animation and HBO Max in helping us get Young Love out to the world."