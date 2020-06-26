Pop rock band Haim is celebrating the release of its new album, Women in Music Pt. III.

In honor of the release, the group will perform a virtual "Deli Tour" show for fans Friday at 5 p.m. EST on Youtube.

Haim consists of sisters Este, 34, Danielle, 31, and Alana Haim, 28. The band will live stream the performance from Canter's Deli in Los Angeles.

"can't believe wimpiii comes out in a few hours," the group tweeted Thursday. "in celebration we've decided to bring the deli tour straight to you."

Haim shot the Women in Music Pt. III album cover at Canter's Deli. The photo was taken by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Women in Music Pt. III features several singles, including "Summer Girl," "Now I'm in It" and "Don't Wanna." Haim performed "Don't Wanna" on The Late Late Show in May and discussed how they miss performing live.

"Funny enough, when we were making this record we honestly envisioned it being played live," Alana said. "We were like, 'This is our live, our most live-sounding album. We're going to play this album so much. We're going to go on tour for years,' and now we can't do that. But when it's safe, we will do that."

Haim completed a short Deli Tour in March, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Women in Music Pt. III is Haim's first album since Something to Tell You, released in 2017.