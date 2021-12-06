Haim has announced a new, North American tour for 2022 that will take place over spring and summer.The One More Haim tour will be kicked off on April 24 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas before it wraps up on June 14 at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Ore.Tickets go on sale for the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.Haim will be joined by a mixture of Buzzy Lee, Faye Webster, Sasami, Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia on select dates.The band last released their third studio album titled Women in Music Pt. III in June 2020.Here is the full list of dates for Haim's One More Haim tourApril 24 -- Las Vegas, Nev. at Cosmopolitan HotelApril 25 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal TheatreApril 27 -- Berkeley, Calif., at The Greek TheatreMay 1 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at the Hollywood BowlMay 4 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody AmphitheaterMay 5 -- Irving, Texas, at The PavilionMay 6 -- Houston, Texas, at 713 Music HallMay 8 -- Jacksonville, Fla., at Daily's PlaceMay 9 -- Miami, Fla., at FPL Solar AmphitheaterMay 11 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Ameris Bank AmphitheaterMay 13 -- Washington, D.C., at The AnthemMay 17 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenMay 19 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Andrew J Brady Icon Music CenterMay 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Ascend AmphitheaterMay 22 -- Wilmington, N.C., at Live Oak Bank PavilionMay 24 -- Toronto, Canada, at RBC Echo BeachMay 25 -- Detroit, Mich., at Meadow Book AmphitheatreMay 28 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at TD PavilionMay 31 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at BMO Harris PavilionJune 1 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at TCU AmphitheaterJune 3 -- Chicago, Ill., at Huntington Bank PavilionJune 4 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Starlight TheatreJune 6 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at The ArmoryJune 10 -- Vancouver, Canada, at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports CentreJune 11 -- Portland, Ore., at Theater of the CloudsJune 13 -- Seattle, Wash., at WAMU TheaterJune 14 -- Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater