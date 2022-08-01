"My body's telling me I gotta slow down," he said at the time. "I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."
Justin Bieber later said he would postpone his Justice world tour dates for June and early July to to his health issues.
"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," tour promoter AEG Presents said in June.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.