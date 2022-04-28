Hailey Bieber is sharing more details about her mini-stroke, which she says was the "scariest moment" of her life.

The 25-year-old model, nee Hailey Baldwin , gave a health update in a YouTube video Wednesday after being hospitalized and undergoing a heart procedure in March.

Bieber recalled how she was having a normal morning with her husband, singer Justin Bieber, on March 10 when she started experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

"I felt this really weird sensation that kind of traveled down my arm," the star said. "It made my fingertips feel really numb and weird."

Justin Bieber asked Bieber if she was okay but she found she couldn't respond.

"I couldn't speak. The right side of my face started drooping. I couldn't get a sentence out." she said. "So obviously, immediately I thought I was having a stroke."

Bieber was transported to the hospital, where doctors determined she had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), known as a mini-stroke, where a blood clot blocks the blood supply to part of the brain. The blockage is brief and does not cause permanent damage.

Bieber had further tests done at UCLA, where it was discovered she had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a small hole in her heart that led to the blood clot traveling from her heart to her brain.

The model was hospitalized again to undergo a procedure to close the hole in her heart.

Bieber is now taking aspirin and blood thinners daily and hasn't experienced further symptoms.

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life," she said.

Bieber previously gave an update to fans March 12, saying she was at home and "doing well."