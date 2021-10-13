Apple released the trailer for the third and final season of Dickinson Wednesday. Season 3 returns Nov. 5 on Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailee Steinfeld plays young Emily Dickinson. The modern take on the 19th century American poet incorporates modern slang and music.

In season 3, the Civil War is raging on. While Dickinson's peers are taken by surprise, Dickinson states that history was leading to such a confrontation.

Dickinson also struggles with her poetry. A visit to the future shows her collected works of her poems in hardbound editions, thus proving she was a success.

Wiz Khalifa returns as Death, with whom Dickinson speaks in his carriage. Cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski also return.

Season 3 welcomes guest stars Zosia Mamet and Will Pullen. Creator Alena Smith makes her directorial debut in Season 3.

Dickinson won the Peabody Award in its first season. GLAAD nominated the show for a Media Award for its portrayal of Dickinson's relationships with Sue Gilbert (Hunt).

Three episodes premiere Nov. 5 with additional episodes every Friday on Apple TV+.