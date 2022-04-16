Season 2 of the Emmy-winning comedy, Hacks, is slated to premiere on HBO Max May 12.
Two new episodes will debut each Thursday through June 2.
"The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah's new stand-up act," a synopsis of the eight-episode season said.
