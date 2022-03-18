Laurie Metcalf and Ming-Na Wen have joined the cast of Hacks.

Variety reported Friday that Metcalf (The Conners), Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) and Martha Kelly (Euphoria) will have recurring roles in Season 2 of the HBO Max comedy-drama series. Margaret Cho will also appear as a guest star.

Deadline confirmed the casting news. Details on Metcalf, Wen, Kelly and Cho's characters have not been released.

The new cast members join returning stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins and Jane Adams.

Season 2 will explore how "the dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah's new stand-up act."

Production on the new season is underway.

Hacks is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, who also serve as showrunners.