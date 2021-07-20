Shawn Johnson is a mom of two.

The retired Olympic gymnast, 29, welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Andrew East.

Johnson and East married in April 2016 and also have a 20-month-old daughter, Drew Hazel.

Johnson announced her baby boy's birth in a statement Tuesday to E! News.

"We are absolutely in love with our little man," Johnson said. "Drew is so sweet with him -- you can tell she's already such a great big sister."

Johnson and East confirmed the news on Instagram Stories on their Teddy & Bear page.

"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" one post reads. "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"

Johnson announced in January that she was expecting her second child.

"Here we go again @andrewdeast @thefamilyeast #babyeast," she wrote on Instagram.

Johnson shared a family photo with East and Drew in June.

"morning family cuddles," the caption reads.

Johnson is a four-time Olympic medalist in women's artistic gymnastics. She also won Dancing with the Stars Season 8 and competed again in Season 15.