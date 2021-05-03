A South African gymnast broke his own Guinness World Record by performing 36 consecutive one-handed backflips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zama Mofokeng, 31, a self-taught gymnast from Thembisa, originally set the Guinness World Record for one-handed backflips in 2017, when he completed 24 of the acrobatic maneuvers in a row with under three seconds in between flips.

Mofokeng broke his own record in 2018, when he managed 34 flips, and again this year, when he completed 36 flips in a row.

The gymnast said he started doing flips when he was 10 years old, and had to switch to one-handed flips when he fractured his hand at the age of 13.