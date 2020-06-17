Gwyneth Paltrow announced the follow up to her "This Smells Like My Vagina" Goop candle on The Tonight Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new candle is titled "This Smells Like My Orgasm."

The actress showed host Jimmy Fallon the candle's packaging Tuesday, which features fireworks. "This Smells Like My Orgasm" is available for purchase through Paltrow's company Goop.

Paltrow's first candle made headlines due to its name. The 47-year-old said that the idea behind the candle was to release something that was feminist and punk rock.

Paltrow's 14-year-old son Moses also appeared on The Tonight Show and spoke with Fallon about how is doing while staying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm doing all that I can. Trying to like, stay happy by like, I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it," Moses said before discussing how he is focusing on playing guitar.

Paltrow will return as Georgina Hobart, the mother of Ben Platt's Payton Hobart, on Season 2 of Netflix's The Politician, which will be released on Friday.

Paltrow said that her character is running for Governor of California in the new season and that she had to film a scene from home due to COVID-19.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"The last big scene that I was supposed to do was scheduled to be shot in April and of course the shutdown happened in March. So they had to re-jigger the whole thing and if you watch carefully you can tell in the last episode that this scene, you know we tried to make it seem as normal as possible, but it's over FaceTime," Paltrow said.

"Judith Light and I have a scene over FaceTime which was actually the most fun. I was in my house and in quarantine and playing this character. It was a little surreal, but you know you make it work," she continued.