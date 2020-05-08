Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Schwartz and other celebrities read text messages from their mothers on Jimmy Kimmel Live in honor of Mother's Day.

Paltrow, who is neighbors with her mother, actress Blythe Danner , read a series of texts she received.

"Can I come swim? My pool is 72 burr. Don't have to eat. I have plenty. Actually, going for a walk. Maybe tomorrow. No, fine. I changed my mind," Paltrow's mother said.

Schwartz's mother, meanwhile, was texting his entire family in a group chat asking, "Can you talk?"

"You're writing this to the whole family. Name a family member you want to talk to and we can figure this out," Schwartz replied.

His mom responded with, "I want to talk to everyone!!!"

January Jones, meanwhile, was asked a random question from her mother.

"Were you ever contacted to be in the South Dakota anti meth campaign? Their slogan is controversial," her mother asked.

Kimmel honored a mother and daughter nurse duo from Arkansas who traveled to New York to help out with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courteney Cox surprised the nurses through video chat. The mother and daughter were then gifted pizza from Brooklyn and $10,000 each to spend however they want.