Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has put on the auction block for a good cause the Calvin Klein dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars ceremony.

"Joining the #allinchallenge," Paltrow captioned a photo of the frock on Instagram this weekend.

"In an effort to focus on organizations providing food assistance, I have joined the #allinchallenge which is raising money for @mealsonwheelsamerica, @nokidhungry, @wckitchen, @feedingamerica and @americasfoodfund. I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine. Go to allinchallenge.com to bid as 100% of funds will go to help Americans currently experiencing food insecurity. I love you @garyvee for being part of this."

She also posted a video, showing her makeup-free, and explaining why she decided to give up this particular gown.

"It's very end-of-the-90s, which is back in style now, so I thought it would be a good one to donate," she said.

Paltrow won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love in 1999.

She then nominated Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell to also donate garments in the All in Challenge effort to raise money for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide.