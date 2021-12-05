Sony released a first-look trailer of its upcoming animated adventure, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One,) this weekend.

The 2 1/2-minute preview has gotten more than 7 million views on YouTube since Saturday.

Set to open in theaters Oct. 7, the movie features a voice cast led by Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, the titular superhero in this version of the comic-book adaptation.

The vocal ensemble also includes Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew and Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara.

The trailer shows Gwen entering Miles' bedroom through a window, browsing through one of his sketchpads and discovering a drawing of her, then asking him if he wants to go out.

When Miles tells her he was grounded by his parents, Gwen replies: "Bummer. Is Spider-Man grounded?"

Miles smiles and shrugs.

He and another incarnation of Spider-Man are then seen falling from the sky in New York City, pulling each other to safety, and swinging between buildings and onto speeding trains.