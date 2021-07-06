Gwen Stefani is giving a glimpse of her intimate wedding to Blake Shelton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old singer confirmed her marriage to Shelton Monday evening by sharing photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Stefani posted a slideshow of photos that showed herself and Shelton posing outside at sunset, driving off in a golf cart, and sharing a kiss next to their wedding cake.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! @blakeshelton i love you," she captioned the post.

Stefani also shared a photo of her reception dress -- a mini-length Vera Wang design. Stefani paired the dress with white cowboy boots with stiletto heels.

"you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," she wrote.

Today reported Monday that Today host Carson Daly officiated Stefani and Shelton's wedding. Stefani and Shelton married Saturday evening at a chapel that Shelton built for Stefani at his Oklahoma ranch. 40 guests -- Stefani and Shelton's family and close friends -- were in attendance.

Reports of Stefani and Shelton's wedding first broke Monday morning. Stefani later teased the news by posting a clip on Instagram of herself wearing a robe and flipping back a veil.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Stefani and Shelton confirmed their relationship in November 2015 following their respective splits from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert . Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with Rossdale.

Stefani said in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April that she and Shelton were planning a small and "simple" wedding.

"It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun," she said. "But it's not gonna be a big, you know... It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."