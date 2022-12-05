Gwen Stefani has revealed if she plans to return to The Voice as a coach in the future although next season will be her husband Blake Shelton's last.

NBC announced in October Blake will serve as one of four coaches when The Voice returns with its 23rd season next year, but the show's upcoming Spring 2023 edition will be his last.

Gwen recently explained that Blake is leaving The Voice to have more time for his hobbies and family, and so fans have been wondering if Gwen is going to be done with the show as well.

"I have no idea [if I'll be back]," Gwen told Extra late last month.

"Every season I've been on the show, it's a last minute, like, 'You want to come back?' And I'm like, 'Duh, why did you wait so long to call me?! You know I love this show!'"

Gwen suggested she has a blast filming The Voice and can't picture not being a part of it going forward.

"I love being here, I love coaching, and I love seeing everybody grow right before my eyes," Gwen shared.

"I love being impactful and [the artists] inspire me. So yes, ask me back, and I'll come back."

Gwen concluded, "It's going to be really weird without Blake, though. I don't even know what would happen. That would be weird."

Gwen and the country singer got married on July 3, 2021 at Blake's ranch in Tishomingo, OK.

Once the couple said, "I do," Blake officially became a stepdad to Gwen's three sons -- Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 -- from her previous marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen told Extra of Blake's unexpected The Voice departure, "I think he just got to a point where he just wants time at his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do... We have lives outside of work, and it's a really good life and it's really fun."
Gwen therefore admitted Blake's time off will allow them to do more "family stuff together."

But the pop icon also insisted Blake's exit from The Voice was "totally" his decision.

Blake released a statement about his choice to leave The Voice in mid-October.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Blake said.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he quipped.

Blake also thanked the artists who have shared their talent on The Voice since its inception and all of the fans.

Gwen has served as an on-and-off coach on The Voice since Season 7 back in 2014.

Gwen met Blake on The Voice and they confirmed they were dating right after Halloween in 2015. They fell in love after going through divorces earlier that year. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert.

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020 after dating for more than five years.

The Voice just aired its Top 10 performance show last week followed by a results show that narrowed down the lineup to its Top 8 contestants.

In addition to Gwen and Blake, the other coaches on Season 22 are John Legend and Camila Cabello.


