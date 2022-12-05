Once the couple said, "I do," Blake officially became a stepdad to Gwen's three sons -- Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 -- from her previous marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen told Extra of Blake's unexpected The Voice departure, "I think he just got to a point where he just wants time at his ranch, like time to just do the other things that he loves to do... We have lives outside of work, and it's a really good life and it's really fun."
Gwen therefore admitted Blake's time off will allow them to do more "family stuff together."
But the pop icon also insisted Blake's exit from The Voice was "totally" his decision.
Blake released a statement about his choice to leaveThe Voice in mid-October.
"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," Blake said.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
"It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," he quipped.
Blake also thanked the artists who have shared their talent onThe Voice since its inception and all of the fans.
Gwen has served as an on-and-off coach on The Voice since Season 7 back in 2014.
Gwen met Blake onThe Voice and they confirmed they were dating right after Halloween in 2015. They fell in love after going through divorces earlier that year. Blake was previously married to Miranda Lambert.
Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October 2020 after dating for more than five years.