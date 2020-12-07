Gwen Stefani is back with new music.

The 51-year-old singer released the single "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" on Monday.

Stefani shared a lyric video for the song featuring two versions of herself. One shows Stefani wearing a crop top and baggy jeans, reminiscent of her look during her days with No Doubt, while another shows her sporting a more glam outfit that reflects her recent style.

"LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF my new single is out now! go ahead, binge on my music for days! #LetMeReintroduceMyself," Stefani wrote on Instagram.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" is Stefani's first non-festive solo single since "Misery," which appeared on her 2016 album, This is What the Truth Feels Like. Stefani released the holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas in 2017 and the duet "Nobody but You" with Blake Shelton in January.

"Let Me Reintroduce Myself" will appear on Stefani's forthcoming fifth solo album. Stefani discussed the project Monday on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

"I want to go back to the start," she said. "I started thinking a lot about the reggae music and the ska music and how I started, and going back to the basics."

Stefani also said she's "so excited" about her engagement to Shelton. The couple got engaged in October after five years of dating.