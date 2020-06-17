Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice next season and replacing newcomer Nick Jonas.

NBC has announced Gwen has signed on to sit in one of the four big red chairs for The Voice's upcoming Fall 2020 season, taking Nick's seat on the show.

Gwen will build teams and coach new talent along with returning The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Carson Daly will also be returning as host of Season 19.

Although a premiere date for The Voice has yet to be announced, NBC confirmed the show's nineteenth season will air on Monday nights from 8-10PM ET/PT and Tuesday nights from 8-9PM ET/PT.

Gwen previously served as a coach for Seasons 7, 9, 12, and 17 of the reality singing competition.

Kelly made her debut as a coach on The Voice for Season 15, while Blake has never relinquished his coaching role since the franchise premiered back in 2011.

John joined The Voice as a coach for Season 16 and won the season with Maelyn Jarmon.

As for Nick, he served as a coach on Season 18 only after previously participating as an advisor for Christina Aguilera's team during The Voice's eighth season.

An artist on Gwen's team has never been crowned champion of The Voice before, so maybe Season 19 will be her first win.

The show's Spring 2020 season ended with "Team Blake" member Todd Tilghman taking home "The Voice" title after numerous performance shows filmed remotely due to coronavirus concerns.

Gwen and Blake initially met each other on The Voice and have been dating since Fall 2015, so The Voice will presumably play up their friendly competition and flirty rivalry.

Gwen and Blake reportedly intend to get married once quarantine regulations are lifted, although Gwen initially didn't want to have a wedding with Blake until her first marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale is annulled.
Us Weekly reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous 13-year marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."

A source told the magazine Gwen had been "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."

But Gwen has reportedly changed her mind now that she's been dating Blake for well over four years.

"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source told Us, adding that she now wants to move forward with a wedding.

The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."

"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."

Gwen split from Gavin in 2015 and their divorce was later finalized in 2016. The pair share three sons together: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, who allegedly had a long-term affair with their children's nanny, right around the same time Blake was finalizing his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.

Blake was married to country star Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

