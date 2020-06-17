FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Us Weekly reported back in March 2019 that Gwen had begun "the formal process" to have her previous 13-year marriage to Gavin annulled by the Catholic church because "religion has always been extremely important to her."
A source told the magazine Gwen had been "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."
But Gwen has reportedly changed her mind now that she's been dating Blake for well over four years.
"[The global crisis] changed Gwen's feelings about getting the annulment and getting married," the source told Us, adding that she now wants to move forward with a wedding.
The source elaborated, "Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom."
"It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision."
Gwen split from Gavin in 2015 and their divorce was later finalized in 2016. The pair share three sons together: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.
Gwen filed for divorce from Gavin, who allegedly had a long-term affair with their children's nanny, right around the same time Blake was finalizing his divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.