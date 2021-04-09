Gwen Stefani is back with a new music video.

The 51-year-old singer released a video Friday for a new version of her song "Slow Clap" featuring Saweetie.

The video shows Stefani and Saweetie singing and dancing in a high school gym and locker room. The pair are joined by several backup dancers.

Stefani shared a video with Saweetie on Instagram that announced the video's release.

"Uh oh, guess what? 'Slow Clap' is out now," she says.

Stefani released the original version of "Slow Clap" in March. The song will appear on her forthcoming fifth studio album, Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

Stefani performed "Slow Clap" and discussed her new music on Good Morning America in March.

"Generally, I just wanted to make an album that was full of joy and hope. I think the one line in ['Slow Clap'] is, 'Are you rooting for me like I'm rooting for you?' I feel like that was just kind of where I was at in that moment when I wrote the song," she said.

"I'm still writing," she added. "I think that's what's been really fun about this project, is to be able to drop singles and actually still be working on new music as I'm doing it."

Stefani has yet to share a release date for Let Me Reintroduce Myself.