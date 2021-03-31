Gwen Stefani took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 51-year-old singer performed her song "Slow Clap" and discussed her new music during Wednesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Stefani released "Slow Clap" this month, her first new single since "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," released in December. Both songs will appear on her forthcoming fifth studio album, also titled Let Me Reintroduce Myself.

On GMA, Stefani said she was ready to make new music after focusing on her family over the past year. Stefani is engaged to country music star Blake Shelton and has three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

"We were in lockdown for over 100 days in Oklahoma. It was amazing to be able to pause and just be with the kids and not really know when we were going to be out, in a way," the singer said. "But I feel like doing the mom thing for that long consistently, I was really inspired to do some music."

Stefani said she is still working on her new album, which she described as being "full of joy and hope."

"Generally, I just wanted to make an album that was full of joy and hope. I think the one line in ['Slow Clap'] is, 'Are you rooting for me like I'm rooting for you?' I feel like that was just kind of where I was at in that moment when I wrote the song," the star said.

"I'm still writing," she added. "I think that's what's been really fun about this project, is to be able to drop singles and actually still be working on new music as I'm doing it. That's new for me, so that's kind of what I'm doing right now, just in the studio writing and being creative."

Stefani and Shelton released the song "Happy Anywhere" in July for Shelton's album Body Language. Stefani discussed her experience writing and releasing country music on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month.

"Some of the songwriting in country music is just, you know, masterful. And it's storytelling and it's just very familiar in a lot of ways in the sense that like, the story is getting across. The heart is getting across and the message, and so I just learned a lot and I'm just so happy I got to be opened up to the whole genre," she said.

Stefani's most recent non-holiday album, This is What the Truth Feels Like, was released in 2016.