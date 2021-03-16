Gwen Stefani discussed writing and releasing country music and the possibility of a No Doubt reunion while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"It's so far out there that it's just hard to even remember my other life back then," the singer told Kimmel on Tuesday about releasing country music after being in rock band No Doubt and having a career as a solo pop star.

Stefani described her fondness for the songwriting in country music and said the genre is effective at telling stories.

"Some of the songwriting in country music is just, you know, masterful. And it's storytelling and it's just very familiar in a lot of ways in the sense that like, the story is getting across. The heart is getting across and the message and so I just learned a lot and I'm just so happy I got to be opened up to the whole genre," Stefani said.

Kimmel asked Stefani about No Doubt reuniting as the 30th anniversary of their first self-titled album is coming up.

"I have no idea what the future is with the band," she said.

"It was a very interesting situation, you know, because it started with me and my brother in this band together and then it slowly had different members coming. And one of them being like my boyfriend for all that time that ended up being the whole purpose for the Tragic Kingdom," Stefani continued while mentioning No Doubt's third album, Tragic Kingdom.

Stefani has recently released a new song titled "Slow Clap" which features the artist returning to the ska genre.