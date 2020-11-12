Gwen Stefani, her fiance Blake Shelton, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Jon Bon Bovi and more are set to appear during the virtual VetsAid festival from Joe Walsh.

ADVERTISEMENT

VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays will take place virtually on Dec. 12. Tickets are $20 and will go on sale on Wednesday.

The event will be a multi-hour festival that is raising funds for veterans services groups located across the United States. Fans will witness unique performances and never-before-seen VetsAid footage from previous installments.

Additional artists will be announced at a later date.

"This Veterans Day I'd like to pay a debt of gratitude once again to all of our veterans for their service and sacrifice. I'm also proud to announce VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays, our virtual festival set to invade your screen this December 12th! I'm bringing some friends over... HOPE YA DON"T MIND!" Walsh said on Instagram Wednesday.