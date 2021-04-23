Gwen Stefani says her wedding to Blake Shelton will be an intimate affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 51-year-old singer discussed her upcoming wedding to Shelton during Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers

Stefani said she "definitely would love" to have former Voice coach Adam Levine sing at her wedding but said the ceremony will be a smaller, more simple event.

"But you know, the thing is, is that I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band. I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist," she said. "We're keeping it very simple."

Stefani said she and Shelton plan to just invite family.

"I think that the guest list will not have a lot of musicians," Stefani said. "It's gonna be, like, my mom and my dad, and, like, just literally gonna be just family."

"We are looking forward to that, though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun," she added. "But it's not gonna be a big, you know... It's not like the queen and king are getting married or something."

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in October after five years of dating. Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

On Late Night, Stefani also performed her new song "Slow Clap." She released a music video for the song this month featuring Saweetie.

"Slow Clap" appears on Stefani's forthcoming fifth studio album. She discussed her new music in an interview with Good Morning America in March.

"Generally, I just wanted to make an album that was full of joy and hope. I think the one line in ['Slow Clap'] is, 'Are you rooting for me like I'm rooting for you?' I feel like that was just kind of where I was at in that moment when I wrote the song," Stefani said.