Gwen Stefani is looking back on the moment that Blake Shelton proposed.

The 51-year-old singer said on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that Shelton, 44, surprised her by proposing during a day with family.

Stefani said Shelton planned a surprise proposal for her in Oklahoma but the trip nearly didn't happen.

"I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going back to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with COVID and the family," Stefani said.

"Meanwhile, I guess Blake had this ring like ready to go for a couple weeks," she added. "Nobody knew. ... My dad knew because on my birthday he showed my dad and said he was gonna do it or whatever."

Stefani, Shelton, Stefani's three kids, Stefani's brother and his family, and Shelton's sister and her family went on the trip. Stefani and Shelton are building a home in Oklahoma and visited the house on the day of Shelton's proposal.

"I walked in and my son was sitting right by this fireplace and Blake basically was getting down on his knees to do a fire and he goes, 'Hey, can you look in that cabinet over there and get me a fire starter?' So I open the cabinet and there was a ring in a box and I was like, 'Ah! What? Are you serious?'"

Stefani and Shelton's family came running in the room but did not capture the moment on video.

"It was a pretty magical moment," Stefani said.

Stefani and Shelton announced their engagement on Instagram in October.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote.

Stefani and Shelton were previously married to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. Stefani has three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with Rossdale.

Stefani released "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," her first non-festive solo since since 2016, last week. She will perform during the NBC's New Year's Eve 2021 special Dec. 31.