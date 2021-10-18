Gwen Stefani is celebrating the one-year anniversary of her husband Blake Shelton proposing to her by uploading never-before-seen photos and videos from the special day.

"One year ago today?! October 17th 2020 we got engaged! @blakeshelton I love you!" Stefani said on Instagram Sunday next to a video of herself and Shelton right after he popped the question a year ago.

Stefani holds up her hand to display her engagement ring while Shelton kisses her on the cheek in the clip.

Stefani also uploaded a photo of herself covering her face while she was sitting down next to Shelton and a second video that gives a closer look at the large diamond ring.

The couple got married in July at their home in Tishomingo, Okla.

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale . She has three sons with Rossdale including Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert

Shelton, 45, recently said Stefani was his "better half" in celebration of her 52nd birthday.