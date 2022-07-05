Guns N' Roses have canceled a show on their summer tour.

The rock band canceled their Tuesday concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerts.

"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform on Glasgow," the group said Monday on Instagram.

Guns N' Roses said they are working to reschedule the show and instructed fans to hold onto their tickets.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience," the band said.

Fans wished Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose well in the comments. Rose reportedly told fans at a show Saturday in London that he wasn't feeling well.

Guns N' Roses are next scheduled to perform Friday in Munich, Germany, and Sunday in Milan, Italy.