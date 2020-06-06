Rapper Gunna's Wunna is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Baby's My Turn, followed by Future's High Off Life at No. 3, The 1975's Notes on a Conditional Form at No. 4 and Polo G's The Goat at No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes at No. 6, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby at No. 7, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 8, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake at No. 9 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 10.