Rapper Gunna's DS4EVER is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is The Weeknd 's DawnFM at No. 2, Lin-Manuel Miranda 's Encanto soundtrack at No. 3, Adele 's 30 at No. 4 and Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Weeknd's The Highlights at No. 6, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 7, Drake's Certified Lover Boy at No. 8, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 9 and Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 10.