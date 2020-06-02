Emily Canellos-Simms has received a Guinness World Record for the largest book fine ever paid at more than $345.

Cannellos-Simms paid the $345.14 fine even though she wasn't the one who actually borrowed the book.

She found the book, Days and Deeds, a book of children's poems in her mother's house that was due back at the Kewanee Public Library in Illinois on April 19, 1955.

The fine had accumulated at two cents a day when she paid it 47 years later.

Though the fine was the largest ever paid, some books have taken longer to return to the library.