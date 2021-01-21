Searchlight Pictures announced theatrical release dates for four of its postponed films, Thursday. The films include Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley and Antlers, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Night House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Night House stars Rebecca Hall as a widow who discovers secrets about her husband. Searchlight will release it July 16, 2021.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye stars Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker. Andrew Garfield plays her husband, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker. Searchlight will release it Sept. 24, 2021.

Antlers was one of the first movies delayed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, Searchlight will now release it Oct. 29, 2021.

Keri Russell stars as a small town teacher who battles an ancient creature. Del Toro produced for director Scott Cooper, who co-wrote the adaptation of Nick Antosca's short story, The Quiet Boy.

Del Toro co-write with Kim Morgan and directed Nightmare Alley. Bradley Cooper plays a carnival showman and Cate Blanchett a psychiatrist who schemes with him.

Cooper won the role after the director pursued Leonardo DiCaprio. Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen also star. Nightmare Alley will open Dec. 3, 2021.

Disney gained ownership of Fox Searchlight when they bought the 20th Century Fox studio. It renamed the indie arm Searchlight Pictures.