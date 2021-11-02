Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edge Rami­rez are set to star in a new romance film from director Isabel Coixet titled Nobody's Heart.

The film is an adaption of author and screenwriter William Boyd's short story Cork, which is based on the life of celebrated Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa.

Mbatha-Raw will star as Lily who inherits her dead husband's cork factory where she begins a relationship with his co-worker. The passionate relationship helps Lily discover new things about herself and her late husband.

Nobody's Heart takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 1930s. Production will begin in Portugal in January.

WestEnd Films has launched international sales of the project and will be introducing the film at the American Film Market. John Fiedler is producing.

"This is a fascinating, twisted and sexually charged love story between two characters sharing a unique passion with the background of Portugal in the 1930s. After reading William Boyd's script, I completely fell in love with the story and I know there's a hunger out there for stories like Nobody's Heart," Coixet said in a statement.

Mbatha-Raw recently starred in Marvel's Loki and also appeared in Misbehaviour, Belle and The Morning Show. Rami­rez has starred in The Girl on the Train, Joy and Jungle Cruise.