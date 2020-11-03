Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, are expecting a baby boy.

The 40-year-old rapper and Ka'oir announced the sex of their unborn child Monday on Twitter.

Gucci Mane shared a photo of himself and Ka'oir posing in front of blue decorations at their baby shower. The couple both wore baby blue outfits.

"We got a baby boy on the way," Gucci Mane captioned the post.

Ka'oir thanked friends and family for their support on Instagram.

"Thank u guys for all our beautiful gifts! Also my mom & husband for my GORGEOUS shower #BabyDavisShower," she wrote.

Ka'oir also shared a photo of herself with Mane and their nephew at the shower.

"Our Nephew Kairo," she captioned the post.

Gucci Mane and Ka'oir's future child will be the couple's first together. Gucci Mane has a son, Keitheon, 12, with Sheena Evans, while Ka'oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Gucci Mane last released the album So Icy Summer in July.