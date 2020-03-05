Tom Hanks leads a convoy of Allied ships during World War II in the first trailer for upcoming action-drama, Greyhound.

Hanks stars as captain Ernest Krause who is commanding a U.S. destroyer for the first time in his military career.

The captain must somehow cross the dangerous waters of the North Atlantic while being chased down by a pack of Nazi U-boats. Every choice Krause makes could put soldiers lives in danger.

Greyhound, which is set to arrive in theaters on June 12, is based on C.S. Forester's novel The Good Shepherd and is inspired by true events.

Aaron Schneider is directing based off of a screenplay by Hanks. Gary Goetzman is producing.