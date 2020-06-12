Tom Hanks' film Greyhound is coming to Apple TV+ in July.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the WWII war drama will premiere July 10.

Greyhound stars and is written by Hanks and is directed by Aaron Schneider. The movie takes place in 1942, shortly after the U.S. officially entered WWII.

In Greyhound, Hanks plays Commander Ernest Krause, a Navy veteran whose first task as a new captain is to protect a convoy of 37 Allied ships crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The film is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic.

In a first trailer released in March, Krause (Hanks) is seen leading the convoy while being chased by Nazi U-boats.

Greyhound is based on the C.S. Forester novel The Good Shepherd. The film was originally to open in theaters Friday but was acquired by Apple TV+ in May for a digital release due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March but have since recovered.