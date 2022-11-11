ABC has released a teaser for the mid-season return of Grey's Anatomy that shows Ellen Pompeo's character Meredith Grey leaving Seattle for Boston.

The first half of Season 19 wrapped up Thursday night.

The season is slated to resume on Feb. 23, but Meredith is only expected to appear in two of the remaining episodes, the mid-season premiere and the season finale.

It is unclear whether Pompeo would return for a 20th season should the medical drama be renewed.

Her absence from the second half of the season is due to her work on an as-yet-untitled Hulu series.

She remains an executive producer on the series and her voice will continue to be heard narrating the remaining Season 19 episodes.