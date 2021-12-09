The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Indigo Wren, with her husband, Pete Chatmon, in October.
McCreary told People that she gave birth Oct. 3, "several weeks" ahead of her due date.
"We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital," the star said.
"Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely," she added. "Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!"
McCreary confirmed Indigo's arrival Wednesday on Instagram.
"Our everything... Indigo Wren Chatmon is here," she wrote.
Actresses Karla Mosley and Christina Elmore were among those to congratulate McCreary in the comments.
"Congratulations!!!!!! What a blessing - you are a BOSS mama. Welcome Indigo," Mosley wrote.
