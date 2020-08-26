Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is a mom of two.

The 36-year-old actress welcomed her second child, son Lucas, with her husband, Matthew Alan

Luddington shared the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"After what felt like a year long third trimester... it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion (shoutout to Leo's!)," she wrote.

Luddington's Grey's Anatomy co-star Giacomo Gianniotti and Jake Borelli and Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Welcome Lucas! Can't wait to socially distance meet you," Gianniotti wrote.

"Awww LOVE you guys! Congrats to you and the fam. Can't wait to meet the little lion," Borelli added.

"Lucas!!!! I'm so thrilled for you all!!!" Drew said.

Luddington's rep told People the baby's full name is Lucas Matthew. Luddington said Lucas was the "only boys' name" she and her husband "ever really liked."

Luddington and Alan also have a 3-year-old daughter, Hayden. Luddington said it "feels amazing" to have their family of four at home.

"Out family has been isolating since March [amid the COVID-19 pandemic], which has come with its own challenges, but the upside is that it gave us a lot of time to be able to prepare," she said. "Our bubble feels complete now that he's here."

Luddington announced her pregnancy in March. She showed her baby bump while posing with a woman dressed as the Disney princess Cinderella.

"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" Luddington wrote. "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that i am pregnant!"

Luddington plays Jo Karev on Grey's Anatomy, which completed its 16th season on ABC in April.