The 36-year-old actress is expecting her second child with her husband, actor Matthew Alan.
Luddington shared the news alongside a photo of her baby bump Monday on Instagram. The picture shows Luddington posing with a person dressed up as the Disney princess Cinderella.
"Me: 'I'm just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" she captioned the post. "Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that i am pregnant!"
Luddington and Alan married in August and have a 2-year-old daughter, Hayden.
"We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," Luddington said. "And yes, I've been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."
Luddington said she's been sick while filming Grey's Anatomy but is grateful to be expecting.
"But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can't wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!" she said.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.