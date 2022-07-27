Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Shum, 40, will play a new resident in Season 19 of the ABC medical drama.

Shum will play Daniel "Blue" Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant first-year surgical resident.

The character is generous by nature by competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he's got a lot to prove.

Shum joins new cast members Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, who will also play first-year surgical residents.

The Grey's Anatomy official Twitter account confirmed Shum's casting.

"We are delighted to welcome @HarryShumJr to #GreysAnatomy," the post reads.

Grey's Anatomy is created by Shonda Rhimes and stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver and Camilla Luddington.

Season 18 ended with Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital being ordered to shut down its residency program and rebuild it.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 will premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Shum is known for playing Mike Chang on the Fox series Glee and Magnus Bane on the Freeform series Shadowhunters.