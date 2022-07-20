Inventing Anna actress Alexis Floyd has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC confirmed in a tweet Tuesday that Floyd, 28, will star in Season 19 of the medical drama series.

"We are so excited to welcome Alexis Floyd to #GreysAnatomy!" the post reads.

Deadline said Floyd will have a series regular role as Simone Griffin, a new first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The character is a funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic and a painful personal history with Grey Sloan.

Season 18 ended with Grey Sloan being ordered to shut down its residency program and rebuild it.

"Grey's Anatomy, like all of Shonda's canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability. Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it's gonna be wicked fun," Floyd said in a statement.

Floyd played Neff Davis on Inventing Anna. She also portrayed Tia Clayton on the Freeform series Bold Type.