Deadline reported Tuesday that Kane, 31, will play a new resident in Season 19 of the ABC medical drama.
Kane will portray Jules Millin, a first-year surgical resident who was raised by drug addled artist-hippies and somehow emerged as the only real grown-up in her family.
"Because she always had to take care of herself and her parents, Jules can be a little bossy -- but her heart is always in the right place. She's not afraid to break the rules to save a life, and sometimes it gets her in trouble," an official description reads.
Kane joins Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis, who were previously announced to play first-year surgical residents.
TVLine confirmed Kane's casting, along with the Grey's Anatomy official Twitter account.
"We can't wait to see @AdelaideKane on #GreysAnatomy!" the show tweeted.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.