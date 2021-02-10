The Greg Gutfeld Show is moving from Saturday evenings to weeknights, Fox News Channel announced Wednesday.

Starting in the second quarter of this year, the chat show will air five nights a week at 11 p.m. EST., bumping FOX News @ Night, which is currently in the time slot, to 12 a.m.

The Greg Gutfeld Show will compete for viewers with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Those programs start around 11:30 p.m.

"People need a reason to laugh. Greg's unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday time slot," Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. "With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we're thrilled to bring the show to weekday prime-time and further solidify Greg's place among late night television stars."

A replacement has not been announced for the vacant spot that will be left by Saturday's edition of The Greg Gutfeld Show, which currently runs at 10 p.m. and regularly features columnist Kat Timpf, former wrestler Tyrus and two rotating guests.

"This feels like the perfect next step following the amazing success of the weekend show, which is due in large part to a great staff and a management that lets the show follow its own unique path," Gutfeld, a libertarian humorist and author, said in a statement. "Every day, someone comes up to me to ask when are we going nightly, so now that we are, there will be approximately 3 million people who will claim it's their idea!"

Fox said Gutfeld will continue to co-host The Five political panel program, which airs weekdays at 5 p.m.