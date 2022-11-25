Victoria also posted a selfie in the car with Greg on her Instagram account, showing that they spent the Thanksgiving holiday together.
On Bachelor in Paradise's reunion on Tuesday night, which aired five months after the finale in Mexico taped in June, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
Johnny acknowledged rumors Victoria had maybe cheated on him, especially since they were in counseling leading up to Victoria's late October trip with Greg to Italy.
But Victoria insisted she only began seeing Greg romantically once her engagement ended.
Victoria said Johnny was trying to believe a "narrative" about her cheating on him because he didn't want to take accountability for his own actions, and then she told Us on Wednesday that she and Greg quickly fell for each other because they have "similar values."
"We know what we want at the end of the day, and we'll see what happens," Victoria said of her new romance.
"He's an amazing man. He truly is. He's been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that's the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person."
Victoria claimed Johnny, on the other hand, had said awful things to her while they were still together and their relationship was "toxic."
Victoria said on the reunion that her relationship with Johnny fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.
Johnny admitted he and Victoria had their differences and fought a lot once they entered the real world as an engaged couple, but he denied ever speaking to Victoria like that except when he was joking around. He said Victoria airing their dirty laundry was a series of "low blows."
Although Johnny appeared devastated, Victoria and Greg flaunted their new relationship, giggling and laughing onstage about their strong connection and matching "Ciao" tattoos from their European adventure together.
"I get it's not the best look in the world," Greg said of dating Victoria amid cheating allegations.
Victoria then proudly chimed in, "No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want. I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."
Victoria recently shared with the magazine that Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future and they are both taking the relationship very seriously.
"We are both looking for something very serious. As of right now, we are taking each other into consideration. He knows I was looking for a husband and I want to start a family soon, so we are not taking this lightly," Victoria explained earlier this week.
For Johnny's part, he told BachelorNation.com that he has the closure he needs from Victoria to move forward with his life. Johnny, however, said he's going to take some time to work on himself before dating again.
In post-show press, Johnny and Victoria agreed they broke up a few weeks after they got engaged but didn't officially split until mid-September. Victoria has also claimed her first date with Greg wasn't until late October, when the pair was spotted in Italy together.
"There was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something. Breakups are confusing, right? I mean we all know that," Victoria told Us of her complicated post-show relationship with Johnny.
"I'd be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely. We ended our engagement three weeks after and then shortly after that we were completely done."
Prior to her stint on Paradise, Victoria competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and finished in third place.
And Greg had been accused of gaslighting and being an aspiring actor on Katie's The Bachelorette season. Greg apologized for how he came across on TV, but he also insisted his intentions were pure and he just needed reassurance from Katie that she chose not to give him.